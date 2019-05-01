CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News received a great response after a story we aired over the weekend about a bus service for dogs in Oregon.
It turns out that there’s something similar happening right here in western Massachusetts, a sort of school bus for your dog.
When the big yellow van pulls up to pick up Koji and his friends, he knows he’s in for a day of fun and learning
At The Good Dog Spot in Chicopee, officer manager Kristie Harris said, “We decrease things like boredom, anxiety, and loneliness. It decreases destructive behaviors.”
When the dogs get off the 'Bark Bus', there’s a list of things to do, such as practice gate boundaries, group sits, birthday parties, and just regular themed parties.
Not only is the ride service beneficial for dogs, it's making it easier for pet owners to go about their busy schedules and not have to worry about their companions.
“It's been really helpful for me. I was laid up for a few weeks with a knee injury. The staff was able to come to the house and put him on the bus," said Celeste Holt.
Harris told Western Mass News that The Good Dog Spot has been in business since 2007, so over the last 12 years, they have seen services like this growing in popularity in western Massachusetts and across the country.
“Dogs are becoming more and more like family members, so they want to bring them places. A lot of people say it feels like I’m dropping my kid off for school and lot of people feel their pet is a part of their family. It is their fur child," Harris explained.
Harris adds that parents are willing to spend money on quality pet care and a proper transportation service. Some even go the extra mile to pack their dogs lunches and look forward to seeing their report cards.
“All of these things, the clients really love. That way, they can know how their dog is doing and it keeps track of their pets well-being," Harris said.
This particular transportation service for dogs is offered throughout western Massachusetts.
