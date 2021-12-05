SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—One local venue is offering the chance to have dinner with St. Nick!
At the Barney Carriage House in Forest Park, you can have dinner with Santa. Dinners were offered Sunday, as well as next Sunday, You could make reservations by calling the Spirit of Springfield. Tickets are $22 dollars for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
