CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday night is Thanksgiving eve, which marks one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.
Ahead of tomorrow night's expected crush of pre-Thanksgiving revelers, the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee is planning for the expected crowds.
“This year, we’ve got double the staff we normally carry and we’ve got more space than we usually do because we’re opening up our patio. We’ve closed our patio and installed heat in our patio to handle the extra crowd, specifically for Thanksgiving eve," said Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson.
Stetson told Western Mass News that he is preparing his employees for more customers this year than in the past.
“I think it’ll be a little bit busier than in years of past because the weather is so nice. We keep track of the number of people coming in. We’ve got probably two or three extra guys in the kitchen," Stetson explained.
Stetson said they have an extensive camera system and strong communication with the Chicopee Police Department, so he has no safety concerns.
"I have outdoor cameras here, so when there have been incidents, which there have been a lot of in Chicopee center, they always come up here and say 'Hey, we’re looking at this car. Can we grab your outdoor cameras and can you check for a white Subaru' or something and we’ll help them out," Stetson noted.
Police in Chicopee are prepared for a busy night here on Wednesday. They’re asking people to help them out, so it’s a safe night for everyone.
“If you go out in a group, someone’s got to be the person to take care of everybody. Someone’s got to draw the short straw sort to say, that person’s got to watch out for their friends and make sure they get home safe. Make sure incidents don’t happen. Don’t let it rise to a level of us having to be notified to come take care of the situation," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Wilk told us they will have extra police on-duty throughout the city Wednesday night to make sure people are enjoying themselves in a safe manner, but he has one more message for the public.
“Go out, have a good time. If you’ve had too much, Uber, Lyft, use some type of a ride service to get home. Leave your car, leave your car at home. We want people to have fun, we want people to enjoy this night, but we don’t want people getting hurt or killed," Wilk explained.
