SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many have been following the story of Achim Bailey, the Springfield man who went missing after a night out.
Two months after he was reported missing, his body was found in the Connecticut River.
There is no trauma to his body and foul play is not suspected.
His disappearance is just one of many around the country that go missing after leaving a bar, and later found in a body of water.
Quin McCray is the owner of Liquid Solutions, a bar resource in western Mass that works with servers about the effects of alcohol and alcohol liability.
He tells Western Mass News that he followed the coverage of what happened to Achim Bailey.
"Unfortunately," McCray tells us. "I think this case is going to be a wakeup call, where they're going to have to put some policies and protocols in place to prevent this from ever happening again."
McCray says that, often times, bars find themselves in an ethical dilemna of having to operate as a business that makes money, while also making sure the patrons are safe.
"The legal limit is .08, but," stated McCray. "Any responsible bar or establishment wants to stop someone before they hit that level of intoxication."
Legally, he says, there is no limit on how much someone can spend at a bar.
That's why servers are responsible for looking at signs of intoxication, such as stumbling, swaying, loss or coordination and slowed reaction.
"Do I want to serve this person that," said McCray. "Could potentially be close to that line, and I've often aired on the side of caution, because I don't want to find out that I made a bad decision, that left somebody else either hurt or worse."
It's important for servers not to ignore the signs.
"The bar could be held liable for it," said McCray. "They need to make sure that they are not a danger to themselves or others when they leave. Normally, we think of that as drunk driving, but that could be anything. They could get into a fight outside the place, they could fall down. Anything that happens outside of the bar."
If something does happen, McCray says that the injured party can go back and sue the bar, and the bar could be held civily liable in Massachusetts.
Over at Nathan Bill's in Springfield, Christian Leeds serves as their head of security and has twenty years of bar security experience.
"Ultimately," Leeds tells us. "We invited people to come here. Now, it's our goal to make sure they get home safely or to where they're going."
He tells Western Mass News that they followed cases of men disappearing after visiting bars in Boston, and made changes accordingly.
When they heard about what happened to Achim, they began to crack down even more.
"This was someone that," continued Leeds. "Went to school in town, someone that had friends, someone that came in here on a regular basis. It really hit home."
Although not legally required, Leeds says they do the best practice of paying for the transportation of their patrons that consume too much alcohol.
"We generally," said Leeds. "Don't let people leave without knowing how they're getting home. In that situation, if we feel they're too intoxicated or if we're kicking them out, we'll either find who they came with or find them a ride home."
When it comes to cameras being in bars, are they required?
McCray says not at all, but it's just another best practice that would help a bar should they go to court.
At the end of the night, Leeds says, a human life is more important than their bottom line.
"At some point," added Leeds. "You have to put your foot down. The last thing we want someone to do is walk away from here drunk."
