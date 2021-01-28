SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Barstool Sports has been providing financial relief to restaurants impacted by the pandemic and now, they’re branching out to include other small businesses.
Help is now on the way for a Southwick dance studio.
Dance has been a passion of Meg Funk since childhood. The Granby native and mother of three opened Nutmeg’s Dance and Theatre Company in Southwick 18 years ago. She said the pandemic has been challenging because dancing is not an activity that is meant to take place six feet apart.
“We’re sort of a business that relies on connection and being in a space together and creating something as a group,” Funk said.
With precautions in place, much like other business owners, Funk found a way to move forward. Floors are marked, masks are worn during classes, and she got creative with outdoor spaces during the summer months.
“We went outside a lot and so, we used the back of the plaza. There’s a big grassy area…My sister has a farm. We did our yoga classes at the farm and we did our Zumba classes in Simsbury. They have this big outdoor stage,” Funk added.
However, when fall and winter hit, she wondered how she would stay afloat.
“I’ve never appreciated this business more. It’s so much more than that. It’s my family and so to feel it feel so uncertain made it just how clear how willing I was to go to any length to keep it going,” Funk explained.
That led her to apply for aid from Barstool Sports. Her niece urged her to apply and helped her create the video submission.
“I didn’t think much of it. I thought…there’s probably so many businesses applying…I know we are not alone right now and then I got the phone call…and it was shocking,” Funk said.
Funk told Western Mass News that the funds from Barstool Sports will give her the boost she needs to keep her doors open during the pandemic.
“It’s like I’ve become acutely aware of the support and how vital a community is…I felt like I was holding my breath. This has been an exhale of knowing that I can pay our rent at the studio, I can pay our teachers, and hopefully regardless of what the next few months hold… we can still be here,” Funk said.
