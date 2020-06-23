Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 regular season will open approximately one month from now, on July 23 or 24.
Players will report to training camp by July 1, MLB said in a news release Tuesday night. The league will schedule a 60-game season.
The MLB Players Association confirmed the season would happen in a short tweet Tuesday night: "All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."
