WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members and baseball team players joined forces Saturday to clean up Elizabeth Parker Park.
Roughly fifty parents and kids from Batter's Box came out for the clean up as a way to show their appreciation for service members ahead of tomorrow's Veteran's Day parade in the city.
For a few hours, the teams picked up trash and raked leaves.
One member of the Renegades team says he's happy he's able to pay his respects.
"It's just the least we could do," Westfield resident Brayden Burgielewicz tells us. "It's great to give back to the men and women who fought for our lives."
The parade starts at 10:30 Sunday morning, stepping off from the Westfield Bank Chapel parking lot, and ends at the park.
