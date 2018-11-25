Springfield Fire responded to 30 Putnam Circle to find a fire inside the basement of a home.
Two residents and their dog escaped unharmed but are displaced.
The Springfield arson and bomb squad are investigating the cause.
Springfield Fire responded to 30 Putnam Circle to find a fire inside the basement of a home.
Two residents and their dog escaped unharmed but are displaced.
The Springfield arson and bomb squad are investigating the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.