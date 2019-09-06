SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the biggest night of the year for basketball and it’s all taking place in downtown Springfield: the 2019 Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall.
The enshrinement is something many look forward to in early September every year, and, now with a new class being inducted, fans didn’t want to miss the chance to see some of their favorites.
Lights, cameras, and basketball stars took over Symphony Hall Friday for the 2019 Enshrinement Ceremony.
Greeted by music performed by the Sci-Tech High School band, members of the new class arrived in style, as did more than forty returning Hall of Famers, including Ray Allen and Charles Barkley.
Basketball stars that fans, like Angelica Core and Anthony Clinton, lined the street to be able to see.
"We love the game of basketball, so we wanted to see some celebrities that we see on tv all the time, so it's a surreal feeling to get to see them five to ten feet in front of us," Clinton tells us.
The couple says they were waiting outside two hours before the attendees even began to arrive.
It's a rare opportunity to see celebrities in Springfield that, Core says, she wishes was a more common occurrence.
"I have to admit I wish they came more, but it's okay. It's really cool to see them here and they're not intimidated to come. I like to say. 'Hey, that's my city'," says Core.
"Who doesn't want to be here to see NBA players? I would love to see it every time I come," stated local Lakers fan Derek Hickson.
Derek Hickson of Springfield tells Western Mass News that this is a weekend he looks forward to every year.
So much so that he always brings a basketball with hopes of getting as many players as possible to sign it.
"Just to come down for the fun, you know? Just to see them having this event for Springfield. I really enjoy coming to something like this every year," added Hickson.
Enshrinement activities continue through tomorrow when the induction celebration and ring ceremony will take place at Mohegan Sun.
