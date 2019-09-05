SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Enshrinement weekend has arrived in Springfield and, with it, so has a number of celebrities and basketball greats.
Among those being Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who hosted a contest at MGM Springfield.
About two dozen fans had the opportunity to play with Ray Allen.
For him, he says this is what his career is all about being able to meet the fans and be in Springfield.
It's not every day that you see a basketball hoop set up at Armory Square at MGM Springfield.
It's also not an every day thing to play with a basketball Hall of Famer, just like Joel Illouz of Longmeadow had the chance to do.
"The city of Springfield. One of the best things about it is the enshrinement weekend, and now that MGM's here, you couple that with so much participation, like Ray Allen in this three-point contest, is amazing. I was invited to go and I'm excited. My children are here," says Illouz.
Illouz tells Western Mass News he's been a Celtics fan since he was a kid, so when he received the invite to play with Ray Allen, he knew he couldn't turn it down.
"I didn't really like him when he was with the Heat or the Bucks, but he's a Celtic true and true, and he went to UConn so you really have to support him. It's nice to see him do this," explained Illouz.
Every player had their air balls and misses, but Allen says it's a slam dunk to be able to take part in these kind of contests.
"Just interacting with basketball fans in general is always fun. For one, from a professional aspect, they get to see us up close and personal, and understand the complexities of the game and the simplicities, both sides," stated Allen.
The interaction with fans going beyond just the sport.
"People are always amazing at how tall I am, because they thought I was small, but I still think I'm small, because everybody's bigger than me," said Allen.
Allen says, most importantly, he's excited to be back in the 413.
"A lot of people that are from Springfield don't realize that people travel all around the world to be here this weekend, because this is the place of the Basketball Hall of Fame and, often times, when it's in your backyard, people take it for granted. It's a destination that people come and it's a culmination of a career that someone had. This is a stamp of greatness," added Allen.
The first place winner of that contest took home $10,000 in free play at the casino and the second place winner walked away with $2,500.
Enshrinement festivities continue through the weekend.
