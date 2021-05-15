SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- After being postponed a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony is finally here. But for the first time ever, the ceremony will not be held here in western Mass. Despite the news, many of the basketball greats are already gearing up for their big day Saturday.

"It doesn't really matter where you start. A little bit of hard work and a little bit of luck," Tim Duncan said.

The top NBA players in the world, making their way to Connecticut for this year's Basketball Hall of fame enshrinement ceremony.

15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA finals MVP Tim Duncan is one of the special players getting inducted into the hall of fame. Flashing back to his time right before the draft in 1997. He tells Western Mass News it's the relationships he's built with his teammates and former head coach Greg Popovich that will forever stick with him.

"It started there. It started with him going out of his way to want to know who I was as a person, wanting to meet my friends, wanting to meet my father, sit down to speak with him. He built that trust from early on, trying to understand who I was, not just as a basketball player but as a person," Duncan said.

Other legends like Celtics favorite and 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett taking the podium on Friday. Joining Duncan and others in the 2020 class inducted into the Hall of Fame, he said there's just nothing like playing for a city like Boston.

"It gave me light, it gave me breath, it gave me purpose. And the players that you're playing with actually made the experience monumental," Garnett said.

But arguably, the greatest of all time also inducted into this year's 2020 Hall of Fame class, not present, the great Kobe Bryant. Garnett tells Western Mass News Bryant was not only a special basketball player but an even better friend.

"Kobe Bryant was like a little brother to me man, I got to see Kobe when he was very young and not as polished as everybody who got to see him when he was very vulnerable, we were both vulnerable from young, and we used to always interact with that youthfulness, with that kid persona. We always talked the game, cracked a lot of jokes with each other, but at the end, we were very two fierce competitors," Garnett said.

Garnett said heading into this enshrinement ceremony just isn't the same without him.

"I miss him every day and what he not only brought to the game of basketball but to sports period," Garnett said.

Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant will be making a speech Saturday in honor of her late husband Kobe. The enshrinement ceremony kicks off at 3:30 at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.