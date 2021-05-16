SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 16 new honorees in the class of 2021 were announced Sunday at the newly renovated Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of fame was filled with hoops fans on Sunday.

“The place is just great,” Congressman Richard Neal said.

The 16 honorees for the class of 2021 were announced including, 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics Paul Pierce and Bill Russel, the Celtics coach for the 1968 NBA Championship.

This comes just a day after the 2020 class was enshrined. The nine inducted members included the late Kobe Bryant. His wife, Vanessa accepted his enshrinement in his honor.

“It was absolutely touching,” Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame President John Doleva said.

Doleva said everyone was excited to see the new facility.

“With COVID and everything, this is the first time my board and the Hall of Famers will see the new renovation with the Hall of Fame so we’re really excited about that,” Doleva said.

One Black Mamba fan said he was inspired to see the Kobe Bryant tribute at the museum.

“It really makes me want to practice and try to get that good, and just keeping going and just don’t stop,” Springfield resident Quinton McMillian said.

The 2020 enshrinement ceremony was held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

“The infrastructure here just couldn't support it,” Doleva said.

The 2021 ceremony will be held back in the birthplace of basketball in September.

“It’s going to be at the Mass Mutual Center, back in town, so we will be back,” Doleva explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he's excited to have the ceremony back here in the city.

“It’s coming back to Springfield where it belongs, the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame, where basketball was invented,” Sarno said.