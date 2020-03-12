SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Western Mass. All-Star Games have been canceled by officials at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The games were scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 19 at the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams at the Hall of Fame
"While this event is one of our most treasured in the Springfield community, the health and safety of the players, fans and staff is of the utmost importance," officials announced in a statement.
The Hall of Fame remains closed for its final phase of renovations and will remain closed until further notice.
