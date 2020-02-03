Following last week's death of Kobe Bryant, many visited the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
However, starting Monday, the hall will be closed for several weeks.
For the next seven weeks, until March 25, the Basketball Hall of Fame is closed as their final phase of renovations are underway.
Plans include to completely renovate the second floor in the hall.
Officials said they're also seeking to be more of a digital, interactive experience.
The renovations are expected to cost a total of $23-million.
John Doleva, the Hall of Fame's president and CEO, told us in a statement:
“As we complete phase three, the inside of the museum will become an active construction site, which has required us to close to the public for approximately seven weeks. We are encouraged by the tremendous advancements we’ve made to our museum and we invite everyone to join us for the new experience upon reopening.”
Renovations began in early 2018 and previous phases have included refurbishment of the exterior dome, a new 'Honors Ring', and a new technology and visitor experience above center court.
