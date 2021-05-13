SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--After the Coronavirus pandemic postponing the annual ceremony, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of fame class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony is back on, and just a couple days away. But for the first time, it will not be held in the birthplace of basketball Springfield.

While typically all of the basketball legends would be making their way here to the basketball hall of fame in Springfield, for the annual enshrinement ceremony, due to COVID restrictions, it's just not possible, but that's not stopping this special ceremony from still going on.

It's that time of year, where many basketball legends will trade in their sneakers and jerseys for suits and ties in celebration of the annual Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

"We had planned to have this event last August, in Springfield, and of course COVID hit in February of 2020, then we thought we could do it in October, but then it became very apparent that it wasn't going to happen for several months," John Doleva, the President of the Basketball Hall of Fame said.

Though it is May and COVID numbers are trending in a better direction, Doleva says it still isn't possible to hold the ceremony at its birthplace.

Instead, these basketball stars will head over to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

"Frankly, we could not hold this event in springfield, massachusetts, because of the venue, the size of the venue, the percentage limitations, so mohegan sun has been a 14 year partner with the hall of fame, they've been a great partner, we do many things together here, and it just seemed natural to approach them and say, 'what are the opportunities to do this?" Doleva said.

2020 class inductees include NBA All-Star and five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings and several others like longtime Celtics legend and first-team selection Kevin Garnett.

But Doleva tells Western Mass News there's no special treatment, everyone has to follow strict safety protocols.

"We expect every guest to have a negative test before they come in, if not, we have a testing facility on site. All of us, whether we are with the Hall of Fame, ESPN, the NBA, whosever involved, and the staffing of this, will take another test on Friday, so the protocols are very, very strict and we're able to establish a bubble," Doleva said.

A press conference will take place on Friday, where a conversation will be held with the inductees and the ceremony will kick off at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday.