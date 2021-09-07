SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend is returning to Springfield. Excitement is building as the largest class in Hall of Fame history will be enshrined on Saturday.
“This is where they will live, or where their basketball legacies will live forever,“ said Greg Procino, vice president of events for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Enshrinement weekend is back at the birthplace of basketball. Event organizers told Western Mass News this year’s enshrinement ceremony should look close to normal.
“We learned a lot about may, we’re going to learn a little more about this version of enshrinement,” said Procino.
COVID-19 restrictions forced the class of 2020 to be inducted at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut this past spring. The 2021 enshrinement will take place at the MassMutual Center, rather than Symphony Hall.
“We expect the ceremony to be 2000+ people at the MassMutual Center which would be a very comparable number to what we would have seen at Symphony Hall,” said Procino.
Procino said the hoop hall will welcome 16 men, women, players, coaches, and contributors on Saturday, Sept. 11th, the largest class in Hall of Fame history.
“This is the culmination of people’s basketball career and the pinnacle of the sport. So every year provides that level of excitement for the incoming class,” said Procino.
One basketball fan we caught up with was checking out the Hall of Fame for the first time on Tuesday, excited for the big event.
“We came here to visit to celebrate my 14th birthday...it’s one of the places i’ve always wanted to visit,” said Web Cook, a basketball fan.
Procino told Western Mass News guests in attendance have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result.
"There are some challenges though as you would suspect with COVID-19 still around and people traveling from around the country," said Procino.
As for hall of fame staff?
“Us as staff in the production team that is working behind the scenes have a more significant testing cadence that we’re going through just to make sure that we’re keeping the event as safe as possible,“ said Procino.
As for Celtics fans here in western Mass., they will surely be excited to see Boston legend Paul Pierce take his place alongside the best to ever play the game.
“From a local perspective, having paul as a Celtic represented here should provide some added excitement and energy to it,” said Procino.
A full list of the class of 2021 and the Enshrinement weekend schedule could be found here.
