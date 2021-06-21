SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Basketball Hall of Fame is making a push to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Curative, the company that runs the mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall is running Tuesday’s clinic at the hall.
This partnership is part of Curative’s effort to focus on mobile vaccination clinics.
Curative and the Basketball Hall of Fame are working together to get more residents vaccinated.
The clinic will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the hall.
Residents 12 and up are eligible to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with no appointments necessary.
Then on July 13, a second clinic will be held same time, same place to get your second shot.
The incentive to head back to the clinic in three weeks for your second dose is a free ticket to the Basketball hall of fame museum.
“One of our many community partners but we really think this could be a fun, exciting one for anyone that might be willing to drop by, and we are lucky to have a generous partner with the Hall of Fame giving out free tickets after those patients’ second doses,” Curative Springfield Community Relations Manger Matt Garlo said.
The Hall of Fame has offered tickets to 200 people who receive their shots at the clinic Tuesday and Garlo said he believes every patient who shows up will get one.
