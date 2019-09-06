Basketball Hall of Fame inductees visit Springfield's High School of Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in Springfield, two of the Class of 2019 inductees stopped by the Springfield High School of Commerce Friday morning.
Vlade Divac and Teresa Weatherspoon shared their personal stories of struggle and triumph with students.
"You can", was one popular and important message Friday morning at Commerce High School in Springfield.
The room was packed with excited students, who listened to the inspiring words of two soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famers.
And some students even got a chance to ask their questions.
Vlade Divac, former NBA player and current general manager of the Sacramento Kings shared his struggles about moving from Europe to the United States just to play the sport he was so passionate about.
"Like I said I was born in a small city somewhere in Europe and a lot of people would say it was impossible to make it to the NBA and I made it because I believe in myself," Divac said.
Teresa Weatherspoon, former Olympic athlete and WNBA player also spoke to the crowd and discussed how important it was to be a student-athlete, but first and foremost a student.
She explained she grew up in a small town of 882 people but was determined to make her big dreams come true.
"It's so very important that every day you walk into this building that you get what you deserve at that's an education. One of the main things the students learned today was it doesn't matter where you're from it matters how hard you work and that you're always putting your best foot forward," Weatherspoon explained.
Western Mass News caught up with Weatherspoon after the assembly and she said coming to Springfield for her enshrinement weekend is monumental but continuing to guide and help the youth is what it's all about.
"They need to see people who have possibly gone through some things and they see that you've been successful at it and it's important you speak on it and be honest and true," Weatherspoon said.
Both athletes said they hope their stories and advice stick with the students for years to come.
