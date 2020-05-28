SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Basketball Hall of Fame is postponing its August enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Hall of Fame officials said they are exploring multiple scenarios on when to hold the ceremony, including the spring of 2021 - a date too far in the future for some struggling businesses.
“I’m not necessarily shocked, but it’s not good for the city of Springfield, let alone restaurants around here,” said John Thomas, partner and general manager of Max’s Tavern in Springfield.
The Basketball Hall of Fame was set to honor the enshrinement class of 2020 in August. In a statement to Western Mass News, Hall of Fame President John Doleva said they are looking at an alternate date in October, but also exploring an option for spring of 2021.
“I don’t know that there’s anything that isn’t getting postponed, so it’s probably not going to be a shock. We’re talking about a huge event where there’s going to be a lot of people in close proximity, so that’s gonna be something we’re going to worry about, so if we need to move it, we need to move it,” Thomas said.
This year’s lineup is expected to be one of the most star-studded lineups ever, including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash back in January.
Thomas told Western Mass News that enshrinement weekend is normally great for business and great for the city.
“We’re extremely busy. We’ve done parties for different players that have come through. We’ve had parties for Pat Reilley and his family and his wife. Charles Barkley has been in the restaurant, so we not only get a little busier, but we get kind of a cachet of celebrities in town and that’s always a nice thing,” Thomas noted.
With the doors still closed at Max’s Tavern, the future of a reopening date and the next big event to look forward to is still hazy.
“They’re not really giving us guidance on where we can be and when we can be there as far as opening up completely…We have everything in place, ready to go, masks on hand and the gloves we need. We’re ready to go,” Thomas said.
The full statement from Hall of Fame President John Doleva appears below:
“At this time, I can now confirm that the August 28-30 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies have been postponed. Given the unprecedented challenge of planning in the COVID-19 era, we are exploring several scenarios to accommodate the Class of 2020 ceremony, including postponing the festivities until October or early 2021 as mentioned by Chairman Jerry Colangelo. In accordance with our original event planning timeline, the Hall of Fame will review all options and reserve its final decision to the week of June 15. Further information will be forthcoming at that time. The health and safety of our Class members, returning Hall of Famers and Enshrinement guests is of paramount importance in our decision-making process. Again, we congratulate the highly anticipated Class of 2020 and look forward to gathering to celebrate their tremendous careers and impact on the game when it’s determined safe to do so.”
