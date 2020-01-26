Basketball Hall of Fame reacts to Kobe Bryant's passing.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue our team coverage of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people.
We spoke with the president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame tonight.
He says the entire basketball community is in shock.
"It's sad, devastating, almost surreal moment to hear that Kobe Bryant had passed age 41," John Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, tells us.
The news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter rattling the entire sports community in the U.S., across the world, and here in Springfield, the home of basketball.
"He's beloved in China, he is beloved around the world, and I think it makes people stop and pause and think about the current moment of their lives, and when a gentleman like this that has everything, loses his life at age forty-one in a tragedy like this, it gives us all a pause to think about that," stated Doleva.
Western Mass News spoke with the president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
John Doleva says Bryant is one of fifty nominees for the 2020 enshrinement at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
"I think one of the top twelve players ever to play this game. He was eligible to be enshrined this Summer 2020, you know, for the first time eligible and, obviously, I think that everyone believes that he was a first ballot candidate, so I would imagine he will be enshrined posthumously, unfortunately, this Summer. What a great player. He really changed the game," continued Doleva.
Doleva describes how Kobe, the game changing player, got his NBA start fresh out of high school.
"Kobe started his career when he was about 18 years old. He did not go to college. He came straight out of high school. Drafted by the Lakers. Had his whole career there. Five NBA championships. Eighteen all star games. All sorts of awards," explained Doleva.
Bryant retired from the Lakers in 2016 after a twenty-year career, playing the game he loved so much.
"Probably could have played beyond age forty-one when he decided to retire and finish at the top and not compromise his career by maybe playing a few extra years focused now on a career of writing children’s books, you know, really just cared about people, cared about the game. Obviously cared about his family and, you know, that’s what people will remember," said Doleva.
Doleva says Bryant was an inspiration to players on and off the court.
"So many young players now. Both boys and girls emulate Kobe. They look up to his style of play. He was quick. He could score. He was a leader out on the floor. It was just a fantastic package and everybody kind of emulates Kobe, especially when you are 12 14 years old," added Doleva.
The Basketball Hall of Fame’s enshrinement is in August.
