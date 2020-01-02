SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tributes are pouring in from around the world following the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern.
In western Massachusetts, Stern's legacy lives on at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
A man who impacted many lives in the world of basketball, Stern passed away at the age of 77 on New Year's Day.
“He had a vision and he kept going with that vision and I really think it’s very easy to say that basketball grew around the world because of David Stern," said Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva.
Doleva told Western Mass News that Stern’s mark on the sport of basketball is evident in Springfield.
“His legacy and his leadership of basketball around the world, impacting so many people, led to the new Hall of Fame and a stronger Hall of Fame...The growth of basketball under his tutelage and his leadership has been stunning," Doleva explained.
Doleva said with the Hall of Fame’s newer renovations, Stern will be forever remembered as people can physically search ‘David Stern’ on a touchscreen monitor and see pictures, videos, and quotes of the legend.
“When you’re a youngster - maybe 12, 15, 16 years old - and basketball history, you think is Lebron James and Steph Curry, that’s not what it is. It’s learning about who were the people that established the foothold in basketball. Our new design will be able to engage people of any age that want to really dig deeply of a hall of famer. I mean David, clearly, was a hall of famer," Doleva explained.
Recognizing David Stern and all that he has done for basketball, we caught up with one fan who traveled Thursday to the Hall of Fame to honor him.
“Basketball is my favorite sport and it’s always been a dream for me to be here. This is the hall of fame of basketball and the birthplace, so I want to be here and today is a very special day and today is a very sad day with David Stern, so I want to be here," said Zhao Yin.
Originally from China and now living in New Haven, Yin said Stern is a vital part of why he developed a passion for this game.
“I want to say thank you sir, David Stern. Because of you, some foreign friends, the guys in China, in Africa, all the basketball fans know the game of basketball more," Yin noted.
With additional renovations coming to the Basketball Hall of Fame in June, fans can be sure that Stern’s legacy will live on forever in Springfield.
