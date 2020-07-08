SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is once again open for business.
The hall has been shut down since before the coronavirus outbreak began, due to a $23 million renovation project with new features inside that will make sure customers have a slam dunk experience.
Its been months since the Basketball Hall of Fame has been open, but now it's open all week long until 5 o'clock.
"With the pandemic, there hasn’t been nothing for my son to do, so we have been reading on the website and checking to see when they were opening, and we said you know what, they are open today. Let’s go!" said Connecticut resident John Bimonte.
Wednesday was the first day the legendary spot that honors more than 400 basketball inductees was open since February.
Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva told Western Mass News there are dozens of cleaning procedures in place to make sure customers stay safe.
Some of those include new sanitizer stations and social distancing reminders on the ground.
"We have a clean team that is chasing people around after they touch elevators buttons or handrails or if they happen to touch a touchscreen," Doleva explained.
There is also more memorabilia and even new interactive exhibits.
"The new ring of honor where we showcase the hall of famer is a touch screen deep dive into the hall of famers. The example that I like to use is in the old way a grandparent might bring a grandchild up here and point to a picture of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and say he was the greatest center of all time," he said. "You read two and a half paragraphs of information, and a grandchild may go "I guess so" but now in the new way you can tap on Kareem, get his bio, but then also get into multiple video moments of his career."
For the touch screen experience, customers get a free stylist to use, instead of their fingers.
"Rather than touch screen with your finger, we are providing each guest with a stylist complimentary stylist that they can keep as you go from the touch screen to touch screen," Doleva explained.
As far as the enshrinement of the 2020 class, Doleva said the hall will have a decision by the end of the month if it should move to next year.
