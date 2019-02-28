SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Refurbishment work at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will soon head outdoors to the building's iconic nine story dome.
Hall of Fame President John Doleva explained that crews will be removing each of the composite tiles from the dome in small groups.
The flashing and underlayment will then be replaced, before the panels are repainted and put back.
“It is vital we complete all work on the outside dome and roof prior to finishing our internal renovations of the museum experience to protect our additional new and incremental investment of $18 million in technology and visitor experience inside the Hall of Fame," Doleva added.
The finished project, Doleva noted, will give the dome "a like-new finish."
Weather-permitting, the renovations - which are privately funded - will begin on March 4.
The project is expected to take approximately six months to complete and the Hall of Fame will remain open while the work is ongoing.
“No two panels are the same on the dome, one of many unique features of our building; each has to be marked and put back exactly as removed,” Doleva explained.
When the work begins, the individual lights that are currently lit on the dome each night will be turned off to facilitate progress.
State-of-the-art LED projection lighting will light the dome to highlight the building during the night once the panel project is complete and new lighting will also be added to other parts of the hall's exterior
The dome project is part of an overall $22 million-plus refurbishment project currently underway at the Hall of Fame.
