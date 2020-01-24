SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield is getting an entirely new look and, instead of keeping pieces of NBA history for themselves, they want you to have it.
With a $30 million project set to take off in February, the Hall of Fame is replacing all of the original black and white plaques of hall of famers for a brand new look.
"We clearly wanted to make a bigger investment....in terms of how people consume their basketball is very different than it was 20 years ago and we need to come up to that speed and have that kind of content," said Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva.
Doleva told Western Mass News with more inductees in 2018 and beyond, more space is needed, which means out with the old and in with the new.
"The idea is you buy your ticket, you go into the theater, you see our 11 minute film...You jump in the elevator and you go to the third floor...That's where the plaques used to be, but they were a two-dimensional experience," Doleva noted.
With plans to turn the space into a more visual experience, the old plaques have been taken down and, instead of storing these historical pieces away, Doleva said they're up for grabs.
"Those are being auctioned off...and there are a select plaques that we have chosen to market and that helps us pay for the new $6 million investment in the new Hall of Honor," Doleva noted.
Hearing the news, many said they would definitely consider placing their own bids.
"that's awesome! Especially fans that have specific connections to specific players, it's such like a cool piece to have especially that's something that's been in the hall of fame it's just a really cool thing to do, put it up in your man cave or wherever you want to put it up," said Rames Ali.
Nico Simms added, "Yeah, I would definitely be interested, for sure...I think people have a high interest in certain players, so I think any piece of memory, especially that was from the Hall of Fame, would be interesting to someone."
The online bidding process for the plaques that used to line this wall is now underway. You have until February 22 at 10 p.m. to take a shot at winning. For more information, CLICK HERE.
