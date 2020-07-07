SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Basketball Hall of Fame in the city of Springfield will reopen Wednesday after being closed since February due to the pandemic and a renovation project.
"We’re very excited to reveal our museum renovations to the basketball community and understand these are unprecedented times for public health. Above all, the health and safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance,” says John Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
It's been since February the Basketball Hall of Fame was shut down to the public.
Now, 5 months later after a multi-million dollar renovation project and a postponement due to the pandemic, the museum will open back up July 8.
Now, there are new protocols in place to help keep you and your family as safe and healthy as possible during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the steps the Basketball Hall of Fame is taking include:
- Hourly sanitizing of all frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, handles, and elevator buttons
- Hand sanitizer stands spread throughout the museum
- Complimentary disposable face masks
- Foot traffic patterns to facilitate social distancing
- Complimentary stylus devices to use on all touch screens
- Basketballs are sanitized following each use
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, Click Here.
