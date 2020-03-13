SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Basketball Hall of Fame is set to reopen following months of renovations.
The facility announced Friday that it will reopen to the public on Friday, May 1.
It has been closed since February 3 when work began on the third phase of their over $23 million renovation project, which began in 2019.
Reopening was expected to occur on March 25, but has been rescheduled to the May date due to concerns over coronavirus.
Hall of Fame President John Doleva said "We’re very excited to reveal our museum renovations to the basketball community and understand these are unprecedented times for public health. Above all, the health and safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance." He noted that as they complete the project, several coronavirus precautions will be implemented, including:
- Elevated sanitation and cleaning protocol, including hourly sanitizing of all frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, handles, and elevator buttons
- New hands-free sanitizer stands spread throughout the museum floors
- Bathrooms stocked with adequate hand washing materials at all times
In addition, Hall of Fame staff that is ill will be required to stay home and guests who are ill are being asked not to visit.
