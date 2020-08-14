SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony has been moved to next May, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.
Basketball Hall of Fame officials are citing the ongoing pandemic as the reason why the festivities have been rescheduled to May 13 - 15, 2021.
But that's not all. The 2020 Enshrinement next year will be held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut instead of where it's normally held in Springfield.
President and CEO, John Doleva says, "For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall. Mohegan Sun has shown they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for our event which provides a more secure environment for our guests.”
The members of the Class of 2020 include Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, and Patrick Baumann.
We're told the organization was hopeful that the Enshrinement could take place this October.
But with the pandemic continuing, the organization has decided on next year instead.
Officials with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame say as a result, the delay will have 'significant financial ramifications' and 'has resulted in the elimination of several full-time positions.'
They also reported to Western Mass News Friday, that most senior management will be taking compensation cuts in the 25-40% range due to 'declining revenues.'
“The decision to reschedule Enshrinement into May of next year, along with diminished museum guest visitation and a very uncertain future regarding our multiple collegiate and high school basketball events this fall, has forced us to make these very difficult decisions. Our goal now is to conserve resources so that we may stabilize in 2021 and return to our growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond," explained Doleva.
