Two morning radio staples in western Massachusetts are part of the 2021 class of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two morning radio staples in western Massachusetts are part of the 2021 class of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Mike Baxendale and John O'Brien, co-hosts of the Bax and O'Brien Show on WAQY-FM Rock102, are two of this year's nine inductees.

The duo recently celebrated 25 years on the air together.  They're also known for their annual 'Mayflower Marathon' in November, which helps bring food and funds to the Open Pantry.

This year's induction ceremony will be held in Quincy on September 30.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.