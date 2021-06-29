(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two morning radio staples in western Massachusetts are part of the 2021 class of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Mike Baxendale and John O'Brien, co-hosts of the Bax and O'Brien Show on WAQY-FM Rock102, are two of this year's nine inductees.
The duo recently celebrated 25 years on the air together. They're also known for their annual 'Mayflower Marathon' in November, which helps bring food and funds to the Open Pantry.
This year's induction ceremony will be held in Quincy on September 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.