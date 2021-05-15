SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--While some students can have in-person graduation ceremonies this year, that is not the case for four graduates from Bay Path University.
Their 2021 commencement is scheduled to be held virtually tomorrow, but after a year of much hardship, the group of women wanted to celebrate this accomplishment in person, So, they got creative.
Four Bay Path graduates came together on Saturday to help each other put on their cap and gowns for a one-of-a-kind in-person graduation ceremony at King Phillip's Stockade at Forest Park in Springfield.
“Just to be able to do this in front of my family and friends, grandchildren to let them know they too can make it,” Bay Path graduate Lisa Eberhart said.
The graduation ceremony was organized by graduate Shirissee Morgan, she tells Western Mass News she decided to go back to college later on in life, after losing a friend. She realized in that tragic moment she needed to start living out her dreams.
“I thought to myself, I am wasting time not doing the things I want to do,” Morgan said.
Like herself, the three other 2021 graduates are also mothers. Together they stuck by each other's side, always offering words of encouragement.
“Because she was a tremendous help for each one of us, when we wanted to give up she was like no you got this, you got six months, two months, you can do it,” graduate Helen Daniels told Western Mass News.
And after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, and the hardships they faced trying to get their degrees, they knew they wanted an in-person graduation.
“To end it with just watching it on TV was a huge letdown,” Morgan said.
But Bay Path University is hosting their 2021 commencement virtually on Sunday.
So, instead, they got permission from Forest Park to hold a small ceremony with friends and family.
The group of women were proud to share this moment in person.
“I’m just grateful I have this chance,” Morgan said.
Bay Path University is also offering students the opportunity to graduate in person during the 2022 ceremony or any year after that.
