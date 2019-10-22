SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New vaccination numbers just released by our neighbors in Connecticut show more than 130 schools fell below the federal guideline of 95% when it comes to the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
The Department of Public Health said the number of religious exemptions also increased by 25%.
So how are we faring here in Massachusetts?
Good news when it comes to the overall immunization rate for students in the Bay State.
However, the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health said there are still pockets that need improvement, including here in western Mass.
Doctor Mike Klatte, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Bay State Medical Center, said overall, Massachusetts gets high marks for getting children vaccinated against MMR.
The DPH said 96.9& of kindergartners last school year the latest numbers available got vaccinated, but Dr. Klatte told Western Mass News, more work needs to be done.
"You have to keep in mind that there are still several pockets, places, and populations in Massachusetts that fall below those numbers," Dr. Klatte said.
Here's how the Mass Department of Public Health breaks it down for the last school year:
Kindergarten students not meeting vaccination requirements in Hampshire County, 2.1%.
Franklin County 3.1%.
Hampden and Berkshire Counties both coming in at 4.2%.
The DPH said the number one reason in those counties: Parents asking for a religious exemption.
The exemption part you have to have in terms of school, you have to have a letter from a parent that said that they vaccination conflicts with their sincerely held religious beliefs.
Religious exemptions in western Mass last school year:
1.7% in Hampshire County.
1.9% in Hampden County.
4.5% in Franklin and 5.4% of parents in Berkshire County.
Doctor Klatte said he continues to get questions from many parents about the safety of the MMR vaccine.
"Of course I do, I think most pediatricians do to a great extent though we've proven time and again with numerous studies that vaccines are safe and effective and save lives," Dr. Klatte said.
Overall, however, the national immunization survey ranks Massachusetts number one in the country for 19 to 35-month-olds getting vaccinated with MMR.
The DPH breaks it down the school by school.
For a look at how your school ranks when it comes to immunization rates, head to this link by clicking here.
