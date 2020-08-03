(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- We are learning new details about a COVID-19 outbreak at Baystate Medical Center.
During Springfield's weekly coronavirus briefing, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said that re-testing for COVID-19 has increased the number of positive cases in the cohort of those exposed to the virus on a non-COVID unit.
Keroack explained that, as a precaution, the hospital tested patients and staff at zero and seven days after Baystate officials detected the exposure.
"There have been a couple of late positives that have come from the original cohort. It's yieled an additional eight new patient positives. That's for a total of 22 patients in this cohort. There have been no new patients detected who were not part of the original group," Keroack said, adding that "Follow-up testing of employees have shown the same thing...initially negative testing, but follow-up testing at seven days was positive. We've detected seven new employees for a total of 33, so that's a total of 55 cases."
However, Keroack noted that there are no signs of the cluster having spread further than the original group of patients and employees.
Also Monday, a new visitor check-in policy took effect at Baystate.
All visitors to Baystate Health facilities are now required to provide their full name and phone number, a photo identification, as well as the name of the patient they are visiting.
Visitors are required to wear face coverings and are only allowed in the rooms of the patient they are visiting.
The new rules are “necessary to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff," the Springfield-based hospital system said in a statement.
The policy applies to Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield; Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield; Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield; and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.