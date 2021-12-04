One High School basketball team is starting their season off with a bang.
Baystate Academy hosted their midnight madness at the South End community center. The event is typical for college programs and Baystate is doing the same to generate excitement for the high school's varsity and JV teams. Head basketball coach Dion Byrd told Western Mass News it's great to see the community come out and support a small school with a lot to prove this year.
“We’re a small school, not a long tradition like everybody else does but I think we put out a pretty good product that if people come, they would definitely enjoy watching us play,” said Byrd.
The madness included a 3-point shootout, which Byrd said all the players have been talking about this week in practice.
