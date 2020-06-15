SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is enacting new visitor guidelines as the state continues its reopening process.
The health system announced Monday that the new policy takes effect immediately and will impact inpatient and outpatient visitors.
- Non-COVID patients at the Baystate Health hospitals will be allowed one visitor at a time.
- Visiting hours will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Patients who are in labor can have one birthing partner and one visitor.
- Patients at Baystate Children's Hospital will be allowed one parent or guardian, or one visitor at a time (only one person will be allowed in the patient's room at a time)
- Those visiting patients will not be allowed in common areas such as waiting rooms, cafeterias, or gift shops, and must go directly to and from the patient’s room when entering and leaving the hospital.
Baystate Health added that no visitors are allowed for COVID patients at all hospitals, except:
- Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian.
- Patients who are in labor are allowed one birthing partner.
- Hospice patients and end-of-life patients are allowed one person or one clergy member per day.
- Intellectually/physically disabled patients are allowed one companion.
“We are eager to welcome back visitors and to create a more healing environment for all with policies that are necessary to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff,” said Nancy Shendell-Falik, President of Baystate Medical Center and Vice President of Operations for Baystate Health.
No companions will be allowed for those going to outpatient appointments or visiting outpatient practices, except:
- One parent or guardian for a patient 18 years old or younger.
- One caretaker for a completely dependent patient.
More information on Baystate's vistor policies can be found here.
