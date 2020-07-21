SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has announced a partnership with Kindred Healthcare for a behavioral health hospital in western Massachusetts.
They plan to build and operate a $43 million state-of-the-art facility.
The new hospital will provide 120 beds for kids, teenagers, adults, and seniors.
Baystate Health said more than 25 percent of those in need of behavioral health care at the hospital would end up leaving western Massachusetts for treatment, but now, they’re going to work with Kindred Healthcare to keep patients local.
"We worked with kindred for 14 years as the operator of our rehabilitation unit over at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield and we already knew about their strong reputation for building and operating specialty hospitals. We're delighted that they're entering the area of behavioral health,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
The $43 million facility will employ more than 200 staffers and when they open, other Baystate behavioral health facilities will close.
"When the new hospital opens, we plan to close 69 inpatient beds in our community hospitals - 22 at Baystate Franklin, 20 at Baystate Noble, and 27 at Baystate Wing. We will continue to maintain our 28 bed unit at Baystate Medical Center for medically complex psychiatric patients,” Keroack added.
A location for the new hospital has not yet been determined, but the project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.
