SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has announced updates to their inpatient and outpatient visitor guidelines.
Visitation hours at all facilities will continue to be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The changes, which take effect immediately, include:
Baystate Medical Center
- No visitors under the age of 18 allowed, unless a child or sibling of a patient
- COVID-19 negative patients: One visitor per patient at a time, with some new exceptions
- OB patients in-labor and postpartum: Two visitors
- Hospice, end-of-life patients, or life-changing diagnosis: Up to two visitors and one clergy member
- COVID-19 positive patients on units that have COVID-19 positive patients or people under investigation: One visitor
Baystate Children's Hospital
- While no visitors are allowed in the Baystate emergency department, the pediatric emergency department is allowing two parents at a time unless they are COVID-19 positive or person under investigation
- COVID-19 negative patients: Up to two parents or guardians at a time
Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Labor and postpartum patients: Two birthing partners allowed at a time
- Emergency Department: One visitor per patient
At Baystate Noble Hospital, Baystate Wing Hospital, and Mary Lane Outpatient Center, one visitor will be allowed per emergency department patient.
