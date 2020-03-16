SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Medical Center in Springfield is preparing for more patients who are seeking screening for potential coronavirus symptoms.
Right now, the new triage center is being built right next to the adult emergency department.
The goal is to decrease community transmission of the virus by keeping people without life-threatening symptoms from coming inside the hospital and infecting others.
“The real issue is to try to keep patients that don’t require admission to the hospital, acute emergency care, and screen them rapidly here,” said Dr. Niels Rathlev, Baystate Medical Center’s chair of emergency medicine.
Rathlev told Western Mass News that this new triage center, currently under construction, should be up and running by the end of this week or early next week.
Rathlev said they will screen patients showing possible symptoms of coronavirus without them actually having to enter the hospital.
“We actually can do triage vital signs and determine how to move forward,” Rathlev added.
Rathlev said the new triage center will have a dedicated staff with either a physician or physician assistant leading a team of nurses.
“We won’t have staff that are moving in and out between the inside and this area,” Rathlev explained.
Rathlev says the triage center is being constructed according to social distancing guidelines of six feet between chairs and that it should have a capacity of between 30 to 40 patients.
With Hampden County having its first confirmed case of coronavirus last week, Baystate said they are ready to care for more.
“We expected that this was going to happen. There’s community transmission of the virus at this point and we really are preparing for more patients showing up for screening,” Rathlev said.
Baystate officials said coronavirus testing won’t be done inside this center. If they determine that a patient in the triage center is sick enough to need to be admitted, they will make the determination from there whether or not to test them in the facility.
