SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With several COVID-19 variants now in the Bay State, we spoke with a local doctor to find if we should be concerned.
“The variants are here and they are gradually replacing the original strain of the virus,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three variants of COVID-19 have been identified in Massachusetts. There are currently 441 cases of the United Kingdom variant, 16 cases of the Brazil variant, and nine cases of the South African variant.
These variants seem to be more contagious.
Two variants have also been detected in California. However, no cases have been reported in Massachusetts yet.
“There’s going to be more that come along because this virus just makes mistakes as it tries to replicate itself and most of variants aren’t anything to worry about,” Keroack explained.
Keroack told Western Mass News there's no need to panic as the variants are susceptible to all the same control measures - wearing masks, socially distancing, and administering vaccines - as the original strain.
“That’s all we need to do to get through this, variants or no variants,” Keroack noted.
Keroack said he would be concerned if a group of people who were vaccinated contracted one of the variants or if a group of people who previously had COVID-19 got one of the variants, but neither has happened.
“None of that has happened with any of the variants and one of the most important things I would point out is the United Kingdom, which is where the variant started. The variant is now the most common and the United Kingdom has had a 90 percent reduction in cases, even though they’ve been combating the variant,” Keroack added.
He said this means we just need to continue pushing on with vaccines and following public health measures.
“I think it’s fairly clear that the vaccines we currently have protect against all the important variants that are out there. That doesn’t mean that next week, there’s a new variant that the vaccines are less effective against,” Keroack said.
While it's still unknown how long the vaccines will protect against the coronavirus, Keroack said he predicts the vaccine will last a few years and said every two to three years, we may have to get a COVID-19 shot.
