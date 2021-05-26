SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are just days away from the statewide mask mandate ending for people who are fully vaccinated and the lifting of capacity restrictions.
In our exclusive monthly sit-down with the president and CEO of Baystate Health, Western Mass News is getting answers from Dr. Mark Keroack on reopening expectations, COVID-19 shots for kids under 12, and what he expects in the coming months.
“It’ll be a big day, right,” Keroack noted.
That big day is Saturday, May 29. It's the day vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors and capacity limits are lifted.
“I do think the numbers are falling, which means that between the people who’ve been infected and the people who have been vaccinated, a majority of people are protected,” Keroack explained.
Keroack said overall, he thinks the state is ready to reopen.
“…Doesn’t mean that were not going to see little clusters or little brush fires come out again as people become more liberal about what they are doing, particularly if they are not following the guidelines and are unvaccinated,” Keroack noted.
However, if you are vaccinated, he said you should feel safe once restrictions are lifted.
“If you are vaccinated, you can live a pretty close to normal life,” Keroack said.
To date, the hospital has administered about 84,000 vaccines and as vaccine efforts continue, Keroack told Western Mass News that vaccine hesitancy is especially a problem in Hampden County. He said the county is about 10 percent below the state average in vaccinations.
“If you are still at-risk for having an infection, either you’re unable or unwilling to get vaccinated, then you need to still follow the same restrictions we’re living under now and those are burdensome,” Keroack explained.
We also asked him when children under the age of 12 might be eligible to receive a vaccine.
“I do believe that by the fall, we are going to have data on much younger kids and they then should be able to join the vaccine club and hopefully that will happen soon,” Keroack added.
He also said there is still no concrete answer on if and when booster shots will be needed.
“Not enough time has gone forward for us to really make some firm recommendations about that,” Keroack said.
As pandemic restrictions lift, we wanted to know what the summer months and fall might look like.
“I think that COVID is going to be around at a certain low level probably for the next few years at least and maybe for the foreseeable future. It’s a very efficient virus…It’s never, ever again going to be like it was last spring or last holiday season with many people vulnerable and so many people getting infected at once,” Keroack noted.
Keroack’s key message: “Get the vaccine and try to persuade those you care for to do the same and then that is going to accelerate our ability to get back into something resembling normal life again.”
