SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first known baby born with COVID-19 antibodies was born in January.

Western Mass News is getting answers from a local doctor to learn more about what this could mean for children.

“It’s a very common thing. I like to call it, it’s the mother’s first gift to their baby,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health.

The gift was COVID-19 antibodies. A pregnant healthcare worker in West Palm Beach, FL was given the COVID-19 vaccine. Three weeks later, she gave birth and the baby’s blood was taken, showing the baby had COVID antibodies.

So, how does it work?

“The antibodies that were in her blood, crossed the placenta, and gets into the blood stream of the baby,” Keroack added.

Keroack said that’s one way a baby could get antibodies and there’s another way the mother can give them to their baby too.

“If she breastfeeds the baby, there are different kinds of antibodies that come through in the breast milk, so the baby has protection against certain viruses simply by getting those antibodies,” Keroack added.

This happens even though the baby has never encountered the virus, but Keroack told Western Mass News that the protection won’t last forever.

“It provides protection, but because the baby doesn’t have the cells, they aren’t going to have protection a year or two years down the line,” Keroack explained.

Keroack said the babies born with antibodies will either need to get vaccinated or else encounter the virus naturally, just like adults. This news comes as vaccine trials are currently underway for children.