SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic is nearly two years old and, in that time, we have seen multiple surges that have not only impacted the way we live, but the way hospitals have had to react. Now, as it appears more and more people are ready to move on from the pandemic, we caught up with Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack to see exactly where we're at.
"Everybody is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Keroack said.
With western Massachusetts on the downside of the recent omicron wave, Baystate Health updated its non COVID-19 visitor policy on Tuesday. The new guidelines allow for more than one visitor per day for non-intensive care patients and a second caregiver during normal visiting hours after a pregnant patient gives birth.
"We also recognize the important role that family play, not only in emotional support, but also just being there...We really regard them as partners with us in helping their loved one get better,” Keroack added.
At the peak of the omicron wave, Keroack said they were caring for more than 300 patients with COVID-19. He also shared this curve graph showing each of the surges and just how hard omicron hit about a month ago. Their number of COVID-19 patients has been cut by more than half over the last several weeks.
With the state's Department of Public Health lifting most of its mask recommendations and as communities prepare to respond to those guidelines, Western Mass News wanted to know: where are we in regards to the pandemic?
"We're at the point now where nearly everybody has got some modest rate of protection. Not to say the virus still won't be circulating, but we've got 65 to 70 percent of eligible people vaccinated in our area and among those who aren't, I'm thinking a large number of them have been exposed to omicron,” Keroack explained.
While many seem to be ready to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, could we see things move backwards down the line?
"I don't think the new strain will be attacking a population that was completely unprotected the way it happened in the spring of 2020, so we're not going to see this sort of catastrophic spread. Rather, little brush fires from time to time,” Keroack noted.
Keroack also said with the new vaccine technology, they'll be able to custom-tailor future COVID-19 vaccines to whatever strain of the virus is circulating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.