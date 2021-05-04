SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We told you last week how staff at large venues are keeping you safe as restrictions ease, but what about smaller settings like restaurants or spas?
“Oh, I’ve never seen anything like this and I hope I never see anything like this again,” said Michael Fitzgerald, owner of Fishtales in Hatfield.
Restaurants are finally getting back to business after over a year of restrictions. We visited Fishtales to see what eating at a local restaurant looks like nowadays.
“It looks a little barren because it’s missing furniture, but we had to do what we had to do,” Fitzgerald noted.
You'll find plexiglass in between tables and a newly renovated outdoor patio offering plenty of outdoor seating options.
“It’s been good, it’s gotten better, and I can only think it’s going to get even better soon,” Fitzgerald added.
If you’re planning on heading back out to your favorite restaurant, you may notice some changes in the coming weeks. Starting May 29, 10 people will be allowed per table, so expect to see more people out at restaurants and more tables as well.
However, if that makes you nervous, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack told Western Mass News that's normal.
“The whole idea of being anxious in a social gathering, where you’ve not been doing it for months and months, you need to sort of gradually step it up and get back into a comfortable zone,” Keroack explained.
Over at Elements Massage in Hadley, staff is working to make clients feel comfortable in the intimate environment.
“A lot were hesitant though, but once they come in and see all the different protocols and how safe everybody is...They’ve been coming right back in,” said Elements owner Michele Cornelius.
The massage center has increased cleaning and safety measures and staggered appointments. Corenelius told us the best thing to do if you are feeling anxious is ask questions.
“Definitely explaining all the protocols to them and putting them at ease,” Cornelius added.
It's something Keroack said is key along with getting vaccinated.
“If you are vaccinated, that should put your mind at ease…If you’ve completed your vaccine series and you are two weeks out from your last shot, the chances that you are going to get infected are extremely low,” Keroack noted.
