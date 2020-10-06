SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thirteen COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. One of them is in the intensive care unit.
“The big question to me is has the president really learned anything that would help him to lead our country through this pandemic because we are not through the woods yet,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health.
President Donald Trump is back at the White House continuing to recover from COVID-19 after spending three days at the Walter Reed Medical Center.
It’s something Keroack said would not be the case for the average person.
“I think most people who got a serious or moderate infection like the president did would be sick for at least five days, maybe ten days. However, he got all this special treatment and so his treatment course and period of illness was much more shortened than an average person,” Keroack added.
That special treatment is a combination of three drugs. First was Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug that blocks the replications of viruses inside the cell. The second was dexamethasone, something that dials down the immune response to the virus, and the third was an experimental drug.
“The third thing he got was quite special, which is monoclonal antibody made by Regeneron. Antibodies are protein that glam onto the virus and prevent it from affecting other cells. They also signal other parts of the body to come destroy the virus,” Keroack added.
Keroack told Western Mass News he expects this treatment to be used more widespread in the coming months and as new information and treatments continue to become available for the virus, he said the outcomes at the hospital have been better.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have diagnosed about 2,500 people, roughly 1,100 have needed to be in the hospital and about 250 have died, but the majority of the deaths have happened in the first few weeks of the pandemic,” Keroack noted.
The city of Springfield is now a high-risk community for spreading COVID-19, but the hosptial has only 13 COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU.
“What we are seeing in the hospital has been relatively steady. We’ve been between eight and 16 cases at Baystate Medical Center for the last four weeks. However, we know that across the state, the number of new patients, new cases diagnosed has been increasing,” Keroack said.
Locally, as the cold weather and holiday season approaches, doctors said they are concerned about a second wave
“It certainly increases the risk to have people spending more time in doors and more likely to gather together with family gatherings or parties. That is going to increase our risk of having small outbreaks,” Keroack noted.
Doctors recommend wearing a mask, keeping socially distant, washing your hands, and getting a flu shot are the best ways to stay healthy.
“The season with flu has been relatively mild because people are wearing these things and staying away from everyone. The same approaches work for flu that work for COVID…We don’t know what would happen if someone got a double infection - flu and COVID simultaneously. That could be quite serious,” Keroack explained.
While doctors are encouraging everyone to get flu shots, a vaccine for COVID is still in question.
“Even with that, I would not expect it to be broadly available ‘til the spring, maybe the summer,” Kerack said.
Keroack had a final message for the community.
“This is a serious disease and if they don’t follow the guidance, they are putting themselves in harm’s way or putting people they love in harm’s way. It’s important for them to really listen to the scientists, public health authorities and try to do the right thing,” Keroack said.
