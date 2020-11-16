SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We woke up Monday morning to promising news of a second vaccine trial showing, so far, very positive results.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack offered his insight at this morning's coronavirus briefing in Springfield.
Moderna in Cambridge announced today that their vaccine is about 95 percent affective.
It’s now the second vaccine trial showing notable success in just one week.
The race to create a coronavirus vaccine continues as the pandemic intensifies.
Keroack spoke Monday as Moderna announced it's getting one step closer to FDA approval.
“There has been one additional bright light come up just today. The Moderna vaccine, another Massachusetts-based vaccine manufacturer, is making the news. Ninety-five percent effectiveness in a trial of about 30,000 volunteers,” Keroack noted.
He told Western Mass News that Moderna’s trials are heading in the right direction with no serious safety issues right now.
“Ninety-five percent means that of the 15,000 people who got the vaccine, only five got the infection, whereas the 15,000 who got the inert placebo, 90 got the infection,” Keroack noted.
This comes as just last week, Pfizer announced their vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, but there are differences.
“The advantage that the Moderna vaccine has over the previously effective Pfizer vaccine is that it doesn’t require any special refrigeration. It can be kept in a household refrigerator in the freezer part, so that’s two vaccines,” Keroack said.
Keroack said both vaccines could be complete by next month.
“Moderna has 20 million doses already developed that they are earmarking for distribution in the United States and if they FDA approves, that could begin in later December. Pfizer has 50 million doses that they have produced that’s promised to the entire world, again to be distributed by late December,” Keroack said.
All data has to be reviewed by the FDA before a vaccine can be approved.
Distribution will first go to those at higher risk and frontline workers.
