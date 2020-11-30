SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Moderna is now the second drug manufacturer to submit their COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Hospital officials in western Massachusetts are weighing in on what this could mean for local residents hoping to get the shot.

Baystate Health officials said they are prepared for this hospital to be a vaccine distribution site for all of western Massachusetts.

+3 Moderna to apply today for FDA authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine Pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to apply Monday to the US Food and Drug Administratio…

Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack believes the Pfizer vaccine could get authorization as early as December 10 and Moderna a few days later. He’s expecting updated guidance from the state about distribution even sooner than that.

“I’m expecting it’s going to be coming soon within a week to 10 days, in terms of really having a sense of which vaccines going into which places, who’s going to be distributing it, what exactly the rules are,” Keroack explained.

State health officials put out a draft distribution plan in the fall which anticipated between 20,000 and 60,000 doses would make their way to Massachusetts by December.

Keroack clarified his prediction based on the fact that the two vaccines seeking

Emergency use authorization requires two doses to be effective.

“The figures I’ve seen have been about 40,000 would get you about 20,000 individuals immunized and that would be available to be done, I’m told, in December, but of course, they’re cranking away at making more,” Keroack added.

Western Mass News also asked about the proposals for the federal government to pay people to get the vaccine.

While he promises Baystate will independently review the safety of each vaccine before giving it out, Keroack said financial incentives could be a method to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

“Certainly, for other kinds of medical treatments, financial incentives have increased the uptake of these sorts of treatments, so it may well be effective. I’m not sure that necessarily it would be more effective than the actual inducement of being safe from the infection itself,” Keroack added.

We reached out to Congressman Richard Neal to see if he is considering a financial incentive on the federal level.