SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been moved one step closer to approval for emergency use authorization in the United States.
“I think we are going to see cases rates come falling down very, very quickly,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
In the coming weeks, millions of Americans could get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Keroack said we’ll start to feel the impacts in the beginning of 2021.
“That impact will start to be felt in February and March. You may still see clusters of young, healthy people gathering at a party, but that poses far less of a threat then having a virus get those in a nursing home,” Keroack noted.
Keroack told Western Mass News the process could move even faster if more vaccines get approved in the coming weeks.
“If suddenly, we have four vaccines come January, it will move even faster than if we are just dealing with one or two because it’s an issue of how soon can they manufacture it and get it out and distribute it,” Keroack explained.
The Massachusetts-based Moderna vaccine is also seeking emergency use authorization.
“They are scheduled to meet next week about the Moderna vaccine, so maybe in 10 days’ time, we will have two approved vaccines,” Keroack added.
Keroack said once enough people are vaccinated, it’ll be difficult for the virus to spread.
However, when will the impact be enough for the public health officials to do away with all the restrictions?
“That’s probably late spring,” Keroack said.
That’s when health officials are predicting the general public will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot, but Keroack said just because someone gets a vaccine doesn’t mean they are completely out of the woods as the vaccine is about 95 percent effective.
“That’s not 100 percent, so there’s still a little bit of a chance that you might get infected,” Keroack added.
So, people that are vaccinated will likely still need to wear a mask until the cases rates fall.
Keroack said any side effects that stem from the vaccine actually may indicate the vaccine is working.
“That’s actually a sign that the vaccine is ramping up the immune system. It doesn’t mean you’ve got an infection, it doesn’t mean you’ve got COVID or anything else. It means that the immune system is getting riled up,” Keroack said.
