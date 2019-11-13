SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local hospital will soon be enacting visitor restrictions as cold and flu season approaches.
Baystate Health said Wednesday that temporary visitor policy changes will take effect at Baystate Children's Hospital on Monday, November 18.
The changes include:
- No visitors under 12 years old
- Only two visitors at a time per patient
- No visitors who are not feeling well or have the flu
The health system said that the changes are "in the best interest of providing a safe environment for our young patients and minimize the spread of such illnesses."
Those who may not be able to visit a pediatric patient or family are suggested to call, Skype, or FaceTime.
Baystate added that members of their Child Life and Healing Arts team will be available to help patients and families who are concerned about maintaining family connections.
