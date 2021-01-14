SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Massachusetts hospitals are forming a collaboration aimed at improving access to highly specialized pediatric care.
Baystate Childrens' Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital said that they anticipate to jointly develop pathways to make sure children and teens get the right care in the right setting through the partnership.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack explained in a statement:
“As the leading children’s hospital in western Massachusetts, Baystate Children’s has long partnered with the community to advance the health and well-being of all children from prevention to critical care. Today we are delighted to build upon our exceptional care for families through a collaboration with the much-respected Boston Children’s Hospital, which will provide additional clinical expertise when needed for our young patients."
In some instances, Boston Children's providers will be able to provide care at Baystate Childrens'.
The facilities already collaborate on cardiac, dermatologic, and neurologic pediatric care. Officials said that the collaboration will also streamline care planning between providers at both facilities.
Boston Children's Department of Pediatrics Chair Dr. Charlotte Boney added in a statement:
“This collaboration acknowledges and strengthens the close working relationship with Boston Children’s Hospital that we have enjoyed for many years. This collaboration will facilitate our continued ability to keep specialty care local so that children and families have access to a broad range of high-quality, affordable services right here in western Massachusetts. We look forward to exploring other opportunities that will strengthen our collaboration to serve our mutual missions of patient care, medical education and community service.”
