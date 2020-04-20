SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local health and city officials provided an update on COVID-19 in Springfield and western Massachusetts as a whole.
The briefing Monday came as the number of cases in Springfield approached 800.
It has been exactly three months since the U.S. confirmed its first case of COVID-19 within the country.
Local health officials said the virus is well-controlled within the hospital setting and that curbing community hotspots should be a new focus of pandemic control.
“So certainly, things are stable and, possibly, they may even be going down,” said Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Local hospital officials explained to Western Mass News and others in Springfield on Monday that COVID-related hospitalizations and critical care patients are stabilizing in western Massachusetts.
It’s something they claim to be communicating with the state government
“To let them know that things are settling down here a little sooner than they are in the eastern part of the state,” Keroack added.
Keroack said virus hotspots in the local area have been from long-term care facilities and dense city neighborhoods, where social distancing is harder to maintain and among populations with pre-existing chronic conditions.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced expanded testing efforts for one demographic in need.
“We’re going to start testing the homeless, I believe, Wednesday. That’s important,” Sarno noted.
Keroack said it’s not time to stop social distancing yet, but said because of the progress that’s been made, western Massachusetts maybe closer to the possibility of reopening than other parts of the state.
“Based on what we’re seeing here in terms of caseload, we feel that we will soon be ready to take that first step,” Keroack noted.
Though the need for more COVID-19 testing was highlighted several times, so was the need for cooperation in contact tracing efforts.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said many people have been willing to answer the phone calls warning of possible virus exposure, but she said others are resistant.
“You tell me you don’t want to give those folks your information. You don’t want to tell them who you have been in contact with. Many individuals look at this as almost like an STI or a sexually transmitted infection. It’s not. This virus is nobody’s fault,” Caulton-Harris explained.
