SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up on the COVID-19 outbreak at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
The numbers are rising. There are now nearly 60 staff and patients testing positive for the virus.
That's up from the initial report of 16 employees and four patients last week.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack says they've completed testing for those who may have been exposed.
"There are 47 employees and 10 patients who have been part of that cluster. We have completed our testing protocol for the many employees and patients that were on the unit or connected to the unit, and the unit has undergone deep cleaning so we have concluded our investigation of the outbreak," Keroack explained.
Keroack still did not specify exactly in which unit the cluster began.
