SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Vaccine Authority and one viewer called our hotline wanting to know if someone had a cold if it would still be okay to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have a question whether or not you should get the vaccine if you have a cold,” said Bill, a Western Mass News.
He called our Vaccine Authority hotline wondering if the vaccine would be safe to get if someone was sick with something like the common cold - not COVID-19.
“Like the flu shot, I guess they recommend that you wait until the cold is over,” Bill added in his message.
Baystate Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Megan Gallagher said the guidance is pretty much the same with all vaccines.
“In general, we don’t like to vaccinate people when they are sick and not feeling well,” Gallagher explained.
She said doctors want patient’s immune systems to be ready for the vaccine, so it’s best to wait until you are feeling better.
“We really would prefer your immune system be working on fighting off whatever is making you sick and not feeling well and then once you recover from that, go ahead and get vaccinated,” Gallagher noted.
We received similar questions about getting the vaccine after having surgery. Gallagher said it really depends on how you are feeling.
“After surgery, if you’ve been discharged from the hospital and feeling well enough to make your appointment, it would be fine to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Gallagher added.
She told Western Mass News they have vaccinated people who have just gotten surgery.
“We definitely do vaccinate people around the time of surgery. We just want to make sure you are feeling well enough and are feeling up to get vaccinated,” Gallagher said.
However, ultimately, she recommends consulting with your doctor prior to getting the coroanvirus vaccine to make the best decision for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.